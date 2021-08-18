Cancel
Op-Ed: Why I Oppose Unconstitutional Mandates

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 6 days ago
Op-Ed By: Marvin Jeffcoat, Candidate for City Council

We all need to understand what’s at stake here. To do that we have to understand our Constitutional rights.

No emergency ever justifies a suspension of the US Constitution and our Rights! If government were allowed to suspend the Constitution based on emergencies the government would continue to manufacture emergencies for more and more control.

The Constitution gives states the authority to regulate based on health, safety, and welfare, but that doesn’t mean that they can force you to take an experimental drug absent probable cause that you’re actually a threat to others.

The fourth amendment guarantees bodily autonomy because we have the right to be secure in our person and free of search and seizure absent probable cause of a crime.

Instead of probable cause and a balancing of efficacy what we have are more questions than answers.

The CDC and manufacturers have said the vaccines do not prevent transmission of the virus. Doctors, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have long acknowledged the virus defeats the porosity of masks. Yet the administration says we must be vaccinated and wear masks to protect others because vaccines work—period end of discussion. Really?

So, based on what we know are our God-given rights, what do the vaccinated have to fear from the unvaccinated if in fact the vaccines work?

Why do we need vaccines at all since there are cures available such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin? Do they pose more risk than chemotherapy?

If the vaccines don’t work 100 percent why are they being mandated? Do they have the moral and ethical authority to condemn a certain percentage of the population to debilitation or death?

Do we know that weekly nasal swabs are safe and free of carcinogens?

Why are we being forced to make public our private medical history?

We also need to rethink the way we apply political immunity. When it’s all said and done the politicians, the CDC, Fauci, and the manufacturers will have absolute immunity from civil or criminal liability even if you die.

That’s wrong and needs to stop. By the way we must preserve qualified immunity for the brave men and women of NYPD.

So, what should we do about it besides not take the experimental drug? We need to demand that the public advocate file an injunction against this administration stopping them from forcing vaccine and mask mandates and mandatory testing until they are all confirmed to be 100% completely safe and those imposing these mandates are subject to accountability if it turns out they’re mistaken.

We need to collectively file suit against the administration and its agents for violating our human rights. Ohio attorney Thomas Renz just put the FDA on notice.

And finally, we need to elect a Mayor and City Council that’s going to pass a law that will remove executive immunity for criminal actions and prevent the violation of our rights without probable cause and due process. I am that candidate, I think Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil is that candidate, I think Vickie [Paladino’s] that candidate, and I think Curtis [Sliwa] is that candidate.

*Marvin Jeffcoat is a Woodside resident and is running for City Council in the 26th District as a Republican.

Marvin Jeffcoat with Vickie Paladino, Republican candidate for District 19, at an anti-COVID vaccine mandate rally (Photo: Courtesy of Marvin Jeffcoat)

