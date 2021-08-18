Henry County Adds Nearly 100 New Cases of COVID-19 in One Week

The Henry and Stark County Health Department released their latest Recovery Rate Data for COVID-19 in Henry and Stark County. By the numbers, Henry County added 97 new confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. That brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic early 2020 to 5,315 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. 90 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Stark County added 6 new cases since last Wednesday for a pandemic total of 684. 26 Stark County residents have died from COVID-19. We will go deeper into the latest numbers on Thursday morning with RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department on Wake Up Tri-Counties beginning at 8:15 Am.