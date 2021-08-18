Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stark County, OH

Henry County Adds Nearly 100 New Cases of COVID-19 in One Week

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Henry and Stark County Health Department released their latest Recovery Rate Data for COVID-19 in Henry and Stark County. By the numbers, Henry County added 97 new confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. That brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic early 2020 to 5,315 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. 90 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Stark County added 6 new cases since last Wednesday for a pandemic total of 684. 26 Stark County residents have died from COVID-19. We will go deeper into the latest numbers on Thursday morning with RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department on Wake Up Tri-Counties beginning at 8:15 Am.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Henry County, IL
Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Stark County, OH
Health
Local
Illinois Health
County
Henry County, IL
County
Stark County, OH
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Stark County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Henry County, IL
Health
Stark County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Tri#Raeann
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy