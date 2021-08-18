SEC Accuses Advisory Company of Selling $1.4M in Promissory Notes Without Mentioning Declining Profits
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Fusion Analytics Investment Partners LLC, Fusion Analytics Holdings LLC and CEO Michael J. Conte Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The defendants are accused of selling approximately $1.4 million in promissory notes without disclosing Fusion’s declining profits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:21-cv-61721, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Fusion Analytics Investment Partners LLC et al.www.law.com
Comments / 0