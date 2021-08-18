SEC Accuses Advisory Company of Selling $1.4M in Promissory Notes Without Mentioning Declining Profits

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ('the Company') is pleased to announce its second acquisition - Grandeza Healthcare. As reported Sunday, August 22, 2021 on Newsmax, Grandeza Healthcare joined RushNet, Inc. as its newest subsidiary. This is RushNet's second acquisition in as many months. In July 2021, RushNet acquired heliosDX which is the sister company to Grandeza Healthcare, enjoying cross synergies. This is an important acquisition for RushNet as the company continues to execute its plans in bringing smaller, yet profitable companies to the public market with great products or services - companies which foster benefits to one another, enabling each to grow organically.