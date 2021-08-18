Cancel
Antigo, WI

Community Calendar for 8/23/21 to 8/30/21

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntigo Area Community Food Pantry August 25th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & August 27th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for August will be – peanut butter. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

