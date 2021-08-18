Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Upcoming Football Film, The Hail Mary, Celebrates the Catholic Sisterhood That Guided Its Local Director

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
 6 days ago
Director Daniel Roebuck (third from left), and his cast and crew at a recent location shoot in Bethlehem. As director, Daniel Roebuck’s current film, The Hail Mary, is a high school football saga. As its screenwriter, however, the story is a nod to some influential teachers early in his school years. 6abc’s Alicia Vitarelli visited the set at its Lehigh Valley filming location.

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
Ambler, PA
MONTCO.Today

Ambler’s Act II Playhouse Announces 2021-2022 Season

Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA has announced its 2021-2022 season. “We are ready to go!” said Tony Braithwaite, Artistic Director. “We are producing a five-show season of two fresh new comedy cabaret-style shows – one including Jennifer Childs – plus a play, a musical, and an Act II Playhouse Premiere. We could not be happier.”
Posted by
MONTCO.Today

This Bagel Café in North Wales is Every Bagel Lover’s Dream

Everything Bagel Café, an authentic bagel shop in North Wales, has something delicious on offer for everybody, reports Aunyea Lachelle for NBC Philadelphia. Tim and Heidi Karamis first opened a bagel shop in Audubon, before they moved to North Wales seven years ago. While Audubon was a good learning experience,...
Royersford, PA
MONTCO.Today

Kindness Rock Makes Its Way from Royersford to Texas in Honor of Teacher Who Died of COVID-19

Hand-painted kindness rock by Brian Aikens.Image via Spring-Ford School District Facebook. To honor Texas teacher Zelene Blancas after she died of COVID-19, Brian Aikens, a special education teacher in Royersford, relied on the kindness of others to transport a painted, heart-shaped rock to her school more than 2,000 miles away, writes Jamie Stengle for TheIndiana Gazette.

