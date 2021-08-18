Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos with Creamy Jalapeño Verde.
My new go-to weeknight tacos, Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos with Creamy Jalapeño Verde. Saucy-spicy cauliflower with smoky poblano peppers stuffed into warmed tortillas. Top with a creamy jalapeño cilantro garlic verde sauce, plus avocados, and you’ll have tacos you won’t soon forget. These spicy vegetarian cauliflower tacos are made in just one skillet in about 30 minutes. They’re quick, simple, healthy, and so delicious…great all year round!www.halfbakedharvest.com
