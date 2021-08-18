Which Actors Appear in Both ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’?
Hollywood is full of actors, but we often see the same faces re-appear across franchises. The Suicide Squad, the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe, features several actors who have become synonymous with their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles, including Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, and David Dastmalchian. Since the film is written and directed by James Gunn, it’s also not a surprise that he cast several actors from his other successful comic book films, Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.collider.com
Comments / 0