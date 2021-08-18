Which Actors Appear in Both ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’?

LUKE’S GRADE: B- If there’s only one true, declarative statement to be made about James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” it would be that the film is entirely and undoubtedly a product of trust. Gunn – known in the mainstream consciousness as the patriarch of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” series – was approached by Warner Brothers at a personal and professional low point. He had just been fired from the “Guardians” franchise in the summer of 2018 after a string of crude and cruel tweets resurfaced, sparking an online outrage and bucking him off Disney’s Hollywood high horse.