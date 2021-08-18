Cancel
MusFrets, a font for chord diagrams

By Dan Kreider
scoringnotes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever needed to create guitar chord diagrams, you know it can be a bit of a pain. There are a number of online chord generators, but some of them are downright ugly, and most generate an image that’s too large to insert into a chord chart. Your other options are to use the built-in function of a music notation software (which takes time), or draw them in something like Paint (which takes even more time). And when you’re done making the diagram, most of these options output it as an image file, which can affect display and print quality.

