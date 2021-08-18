Danville man convicted of having gun at girlfriend's house in Champaign

URBANA — An area man faces up to 14 years in prison when sentenced next month for having a handgun in a Champaign home where he was staying with his girlfriend. A Champaign County jury Tuesday convicted Steven P. Williams II, 26, who listed an address in Danville, of only one of four counts of unlawful use of weapons he had been charged with in early 2019. They acquitted him of the three others.