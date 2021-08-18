Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Engine hot fire test series supports lunar missions

By NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center
theredstonerocket.com
 7 days ago

NASA conducted its sixth RS-25 single-engine hot fire Aug. 5 on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center, a continuation of its seven-part test series to support development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System rocket on future missions to the Moon. Operators fired the engine...

#Stennis Space Center#Lunar#Rocket#Space Launch System#Sls#Syncom Space Services
