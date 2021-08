After their starting pitcher left the game with an injury, the red team fell behind the maroon. They could have unraveled at that point. But they pulled together. Kirk Wickizer had three hits with a double as red edged the maroon 15-14 on Aug. 9 at field 2 in Brahan Spring Park. The 2020 champions pulled even with the maroon in the 55-and-over Rockets league in Huntsville Senior Softball.