Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

More Serious Than You Think: The Most Common Foot Pain Causes to Know

By Humble Musings
humblemusings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have foot pain but aren’t sure what’s causing it?. According to a survey conducted by the American Podiatric Medical Association, around 77 percent of Americans say they have experienced foot pain, but only one-third of those said they would seek expert care by a podiatrist for their foot pain.

www.humblemusings.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Fungus#Common Cause#Obese#Stress#Americans#Plantar Fasciitis Plantar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Causes of tailbone pain

A wide range of health issues can cause tailbone pain. Sources of tailbone pain include, but are not limited to, the following:. Physical injury: Physical damage to the coccyx or the tissue surrounding it is the most common cause of tailbone pain. Falls, knocks, and trauma experienced in childbirth can all cause coccyx injuries.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This Pain at Night, Get Your Lungs Checked, Experts Say

When you're in pain in the middle of the night, it's impossible to sleep. On top of hurting, you'll often feel restless and ultimately groggy the next morning. But those late-night aches may trying to tell you something. According to experts, pain at night in one specific spot could be a sign that you need to get your lungs checked for cancer. To see if you're experiencing discomfort in this area, read on.
Diseases & Treatmentsatlanticcitynews.net

Pain in Right Side Under Ribs: Causes Symptoms and How to Avoid?

The abdominal area of human beings is split into four regions and these are well known as quadrants. We can explain this by virtually drawing a vertical line which splits the abdomen into two halves and then drawing a horizontal line at the plane of the belly button. Now if we see the abdomen, we can easily identify the topmost area or region on the right side that is known as the right upper quadrant.
Diseases & Treatmentsgetthegloss.com

Why taking painkillers for a headache might be making it worse

We asked a headache specialist to clear the confusion between headaches and migraines and quizzed her on whether it's a good idea to pop paracetamol at the first sign of pain. When a migraine strikes, it can feel like the world is ending. Akin to an out-of-body experience, whether your place of solace is a darkened room, underneath a pillow or the depths of your duvet (we’ve definitely been there), how do we stop them ruining our lives and why are painkillers not always the best option for easing the ache? Furthermore, is there actually a difference between a migraine and a really really bad headache or are they one and the same?
Diseases & Treatmentsnewscenter1.tv

Lymphoedema: What is it, what causes it, and how is it treated?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Lymphoedema is a condition in which excess fluid collects in the tissues, causing swelling. It is typically a long-term condition, and one side of the body usually experiences more swelling than the other. The lower body is affected more often than the upper body, but any part of the body, including the legs, arms, face, and trunk, can be affected.
EducationWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Pulmonary hypertension: More common than ever?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The cases of pulmonary hypertension are rising, but lack of education about the disease is causing some serious concerns among medical experts. "People often don't get discovered till very late when their hearts are already starting to fail," explained Dr. Raymond Benza, a cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Diseases & TreatmentsReal Simple

This Is Why You Get Painful Toe Cramps—and How to Find Relief

Here's what you can do to prevent and soothe pesky toe cramps. Many of us have experienced cramps in our legs and feet. But when those cramps work their way down to our toes, they can be incredibly painful—or at the very least, tedious. "A toe cramp can [make you] feel like your feet and/or toes are in a vice," says Brad Schaeffer, DPM, a New York City-based podiatrist. "Most muscle cramps are harmless, but when they tighten and pull, it can feel like an emergency."
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Getting Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Last year, actor Michael J. Fox opened up about his over 22-year-long battle with Parkinson's Disease. First diagnosed in 1998, the 59-year-old has been incredibly honest about his health struggles, which recently took a turn for the worst when a noncancerous tumor started growing on his spine two years ago, causing him to fall and break his arm.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

If You Have This Blood Type, You May Be at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Thyroid Issues? Signs it could be Hashimoto’s Disease

Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disease that attacks the thyroid, the small butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck that is responsible for monitoring your metabolism along with a few specific hormones. In the United States alone, 14 million people currently have Hashimoto’s, making it the most common thyroid disorder in the country, according to The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy