Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

H3rizon Are Here to Tell You They Are “Serious”

By Sarah Zupko
PopMatters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney, Australia’s answer to Little Mix, H3rizon are an all-women group concocting uber-catchy, soulful pop songs that quickly get bodies in motion. Their latest single, “Serious”, is a case in point. Bernie, Taya, and Gabby are a rising trio of Filipino and Mauritian heritage in the tradition of Destiny’s Child but utilizing cutting-edge production. Their voices work in perfect harmony, each blending and supporting the other as the tune gains infectiousness throughout. Clubs are slowly opening, and dance floors are filling up. H3rizon could be new dance-pop heroines.

www.popmatters.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mauritian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
Related
MusicPopMatters

Eluvium’s ‘Virga II’ Is a Droning Calm for Anxious Times

At the tail end of 2019, Matthew Robert Cooper released Virga, his 11th full-length album under the moniker of Eluvium. While it’s unclear if a sequel was part of the original plan, Virga II is now available, and it seems like a crucial, almost vital extension of that earlier album. It seems hardly necessary to mention that the months between the releases of Virga and Virga II have been a harrowing mess for the world, and Cooper’s latest album provides a fitting kind of balm for the uncertainty and anxiety of these pandemic times.
MusicPopMatters

Folk Pop’s Casey Dubie Offers Earnest Reflections on “I Tried” (premiere)

Casey Dubie navigates a vein of folk-pop that avoids the saccharine. Layered arrangements, plaintive melodies, and thoughtful lyricism made her name as a long-standing artist from Vermont. Her synth-driven “Confetti” hit a viral streak when PopMatters premiered her atmospheric reinvention of Carole King’s “It’s Too Late”. In the three years between then and now, Dubie has produced a new single, “I Tried”.
MusicPopMatters

Darrin Bradbury Presents an ‘Artvertisement’ For Himself

The 12 tracks on Darrin Bradbury’s latest album Artvertisement reveal what happens when the imagination hits the fan and splatters its contents far and wide. The songs start with simple observations and then show how nothing is as uncomplicated as it seems. The act of putting ideas into language itself is problematic as words have more than one meaning. Besides, life is funny. Not ha-ha funny. Nothing matters funny. Maybe most people lead lives of quiet desperation, but Bradbury’s not going to keep quiet about it.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Azure, the Australian artist releasing fearless pop songs

Australian pop artist Azure has been on a brave and deeply personal mission to revolutionise her pain and life experiences to bring about true change for women in music. Establishing herself as an absolute force in the Australian pop scene, Azure’s music is not only loved here Down Under, but internationally too including in the US, France and the UK.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Composer Yann Tiersen Continues To Expand His World Of Song On New LP, Kerber

Famed French composer, Yann Tiersen, remembers seeing a mountain lion. He was out in nature about five years ago in Northern California when the animal began following him and his cycling party. Tiersen and his group were hours into a long ride and far from formal help. He remembers seeing cubs, too, thinking that the mother and babies were probably very hungry, even starving. It was dangerous. Around that time, a cougar attacked several hikers in Washington State, killing one. While the mountain lion never pounced, for Tiersen, the experience was formative. At that moment, a strong sense of what an ecosystem really is crystallized in his mind. Life is not human-centric, of course. So, Tiersen thought, his music — including his new release, Kerber, out Friday (Aug. 27) —should be something of an ecosystem, too.
MusicPopMatters

Ben Stalets Calls “E.G.B.A.” His Best Swing at Prayer (premiere)

For Ben Stalets, the 27 August release of his new album, Everybody’s Laughing (WhistlePig), comes after a tumultuous last few years. Amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, Stalets was also dealing with a conviction. In December 2019, the Toldeo singer-songwriter was sentenced to two years of probation, 60 days of home...
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

Elton John & Dua Lipa, 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)'

A late contender to the song of the summer discourse, "Cold Heart" is almost a mad libs of pop music: What happens when you take one of the greatest hitmakers of all time (and several of his songs), pop's current It Girl and a much-loved Australian dance music trio? You get a roller rink-ready jam that feels as if it's been around for decades. PNAU provides the four-on-the-floor backing track to a remix that seamlessly splits vocal duties between modern disco queen Dua Lipa and Elton John; she sings the refrain of "Rocket Man" while the latter lends vocal samples from "Sacrifice," "Kiss the Bride" and "Where's The Shoorah?" It's a song of flips that feels warm and familiar, as if your best friends were standing at the door to the dance club, pulling back a curtain and welcoming you inside.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jason Moran: The Sound Will Tell You

Jazz pianist Jason Moran has occupied numerous spaces in his esteemed career: bandleader, film-scorer, visual arts, MacArthur fellow and Kennedy Center Artistic Director. Yet the area which showcases his most lucid gift is illuminated in his performance. Like a painter with a fresh canvas, Moran uses his piano to illustrate colors, moods and ideas at the whim of his creativity. His third solo piano release is no exception.
Rock MusicPopMatters

Deafheaven Put Aside Metal and Embrace Melody on ‘Infinite Granite’

They’ve been playing around with the idea for years, but with Infinite Granite, Deafheaven have finally released an album that ignores the black metal side of their sound. Vocalist George Clarke spends the bulk of the album singing, which seems like an odd thing to say about a vocalist. Clarke, however, has spent the band’s previous four albums howling and shrieking, ceding all melodic content to the band’s guitarists, Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra.
MusicPopMatters

EG Vines Looks ‘Through the Mirror’ and Sees the Other

EG Vines is loud and proud. The Nashville rocker has strong opinions about a host of contemporary topics. He lets you know what he thinks in a bold voice accompanied by a feedback-heavy electric guitar line. All Vines demands are world peace, true love, and meaningful work. Why is that too much, he wonders and forcefully expresses his frustration through volume and other sonic tactics. There will be enough time to be quiet when he’s dead.
MusicPopMatters

Quicksand Extend Their Welcomed Comeback with ‘Distant Populations’

The name of Quicksand’s latest LP, Distant Populations, makes me think of a science fiction concept album, maybe an observation of an alien society similar to an Ursula K. Le Guin story. Based on the visual art that the band and their label, Epitaph Records, has been promoting, this isn’t quite true, but it isn’t entirely false either. The album art, created by artist Tetsunori Tawaraya, proves a distant, exploratory, otherworldly nature to the album. Psychedelic and beastly, Tetsunori’s art is expanded in a YouTube playlist posted by Epitaph to stream the entire album.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson – Refuge

Health food stores, Birkenstocks and incense are just a few things Devendra Banhart refers to while discussing his latest project, Refuge, made with the help of producer and longtime friend Noah Georgeson. These are appropriate points of reference for an album as hippie-ish as this one—one can practically smell the patchouli emanating from their speakers.
MusicPopMatters

Joshua Crumbly Goes Searching for “The See”

The electric bass is usually not thought of as a lead instrument. Joshua Crumbly takes the thumping strings into new and unusual places on the first single, “The See”, from his forthcoming 8th October release ForEver. Crumbly also plays electronic drums and percussion to fill the empty spaces and employs the assistance of alto saxophonist Sam Gendel to create an unusual and somewhat unnerving auditory experience. The music offers a mysterious journey into the unknown. There is something simultaneously comforting and frightening about the sounds.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy