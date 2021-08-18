H3rizon Are Here to Tell You They Are “Serious”
Sydney, Australia’s answer to Little Mix, H3rizon are an all-women group concocting uber-catchy, soulful pop songs that quickly get bodies in motion. Their latest single, “Serious”, is a case in point. Bernie, Taya, and Gabby are a rising trio of Filipino and Mauritian heritage in the tradition of Destiny’s Child but utilizing cutting-edge production. Their voices work in perfect harmony, each blending and supporting the other as the tune gains infectiousness throughout. Clubs are slowly opening, and dance floors are filling up. H3rizon could be new dance-pop heroines.www.popmatters.com
