Surplus furniture awaits potential users at old chapel

theredstonerocket.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man’s trash is another man’s treasure. When it comes to government surplus furniture, the idiom holds true. When a government employee, group or entity decides to buy new furniture, their old stuff goes into surplus storage. But some of it is not that old. The message from the people...

www.theredstonerocket.com

Facebookphillipscountynews.com

Surplus licenses are being offered through the surplus drawing

Monday, August 9 marks the day when some licenses are available “over-the-counter,” including the 006-00 antlerless white-tailed deer license in Region 6. Every hunter is allowed one 006-00 license, and the license is valid in all R6 hunting districts. Other regions have other opportunities available as well. Please see the 2021 deer-elk-antelope hunter regulations for more information.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthreport.org

Old furniture gets new life in Fort Worth classrooms

Fort Worth educators Bentleigh Nesbit and Hao Tran eagerly waited for Sunday. They made their lists and knew exactly what they wanted to grab from the Central Library. They weren’t going downtown for books — they wanted furniture. Inside a storage area near the corner of Third and Taylor streets, chairs, bookcases and other library fixtures gathered dust. Until recently, the library had two options for the furnishings: Store it or toss it.
Canal Fulton, OHCanton Repository

Library to auction old furniture, equipment Saturday

CANAL FULTON – The Canal Fulton Public Library will have a silent auction 10-11 a.m. Saturday to dispose of old and obsolete furniture and equipment. Everything must be removed from the premises by noon that day. Items include computer desks, file cabinets and a printer stand. A complete list of...
Cookeville, TNtntech.edu

Surplusing Items

As the new year is starting to ramp up and new projects are beginning to unfold, Facilities would like to remind everyone about surplus protocols. When a department decides to surplus items please make sure to clearly mark the pieces that will need to be picked up. Please leave all surplus items in the room or area they are in. Do not place items in hallways, thus causing noncompliance to both disability access and fire safety requirements. After items have been labeled, submit a work order request (request type desc: Logistics) to Facilities. Surplus will be picked up within a 30-day time frame of the request being accepted. If you have any other question, please contact us at facilities@tntech.edu.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13208 Old Chapel Road

This lovely, updated rancher style home in the charming community of Highbridge Estates is truly "move-in" ready! The front driveway entrance is beautifully defined by a split rail fence that just says, "we're home!" The updated & widened front walkway with pretty flowerbeds welcomes you into the foyer entrance! From the foyer enter into the beautiful formal living room with hardwood flooring, a gorgeous fireplace and wonderful bay window for abundant natural light! Across the hall is the light & bright dining room with hardwood flooring and a built in china cabinet! The gorgeous, updated kitchen adjoins the dining room with ceramic tile flooring; stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets with lots of storage and granite counters too! You'll love the breakfast bar with views from the front window of your picturesque front yard! There is also a side entrance door from the carport to the kitchen! Back to the foyer and down the hallway with hardwood flooring is the lovely, primary bedroom retreat with a gorgeous updated full bathroom! Two additional spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring finish the main level with an updated "retro style" full hall bathroom! The stairway to the lower level features a mid-century modern wrought iron railing! The lower level is open & spacious including an entertaining friendly recreation area (the awesome ping pong table conveys!) with a great storage closet for all your games and toys! There is also a distinctive little room/alcove with a possible reading nook or this area could also be a home/office space or even a guest bedroom! Another spacious area provides a family gathering area for relaxing, watching movies or the big game together! The lower level also has a powder room and a huge, separate room provides incredible storage, access to your laundry room, work room and utility area! The exterior of this home is BEAUTIFULLY landscaped with mature trees & flowers featuring crepe myrtles (blooming now!), a majestic magnolia tree, hydrangeas, rhododendrons, roses & more! The incredible backyard is an entertaining dream and a beautiful private retreat! The swimming pool/spa is surrounded by distinctive rock gardens and beautiful flowers all during the season! The fantastic deck (recently re-designed) provides even more entertaining space with access from the pool area or from the gated area of the carport! The backyard extends beyond the fenced pool area and a separate, side fenced yard can be a play area for children, a vegetable garden space or maybe a place for the dogs to play outside! Additional features include an invisible fence in the front yard; storage shed, updated roof and HVAC systems! Bowie has much to offer including numerous parks, minor league baseball, convenient shopping centers and more! Bowie is a convenient commute to Washington, D.C., Annapolis, Ft. Meade, and Baltimore and the MARC train is close by also! It's all here, the complete package!
Iowa Park, TXiowapark.com

Surplus Property Bid Deadline Extended

The City of Iowa Park, Texas, (the “City”) will continue to accept sealed bids on the commercial property owned by the City located at 711 W. Highway Street, 1.57 acres out of E 1/2 Block 34 & Block 21 Texas Addition to the City of Iowa Park, Wichita County, Texas. The minimum bid to be accepted will be fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00). Sealed bids will be accepted in the office of the City Secretary located in City Hall at 103 N Wall in Iowa Park, Texas until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at which time bids will be opened and read. Bids for individual properties must be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly labeled “Commercial Property 711 W Highway St”. A copy of the invitation to bid and bid forms can be obtained by contacting City Hall at 103 N Wall in Iowa Park, Texas, by telephone at (940) 592-2131 or by e-mail at JNewman@IowaPark.com. Technical questions may be directed to the City Manager located at 103 N Wall in Iowa Park, Texas, by telephone at (940) 592-2131 or by e-mail at JFlemming@IowaPark.com.
bidspotter.com

August Surplus Equipment Auction

To reach a member of our qualified support staff regarding information or questions pertaining to the bidding process; please reach us by phone or email. Available Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 12:00am ET. Auctioneers Terms and Conditions. By making a bid, Bidder accepts the terms and conditions below and will...
Radcliff, KYNews Enterprise

Radcliff council approves surplus list

After a year of shutdowns and postponement of in-person events, Radcliff city government has released its surplus list of items. Mayor J.J. Duvall said during Radcliff City Council’s work session last week the list was longer this year because of cancellation of in-person events, such as auctions, to sell the surplus.
Youngstown, OHFarm and Dairy

Furniture, collectibles, prints and misc.

Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Ford 4610 Diesel tractor 2300 hours with ROPS wet hydraulics and 3 point live PTO super clean tractor kept indoors its whole life, Woods 9180 RD Bat Wing mower, Care Tree 510? Tree Spade with 6 lever controls, Gas Pump Electric pump on 1000 gallon tank on skids, Cement trough, heavy metal storage cabinet, Nice mixed lot of Clean Antique and Modern furniture, formal dining room set, Chest On Chest cherry highboy with pediment top, cherry full drop gateleg drop leaf table, nest of tables, bedrooms and living room furniture, prints, lamps, Collectible glassware and china, large lot of white milk glass, Primitives, large lot of box lots of misc. and tools and much more with second auctioneer at 5:30 P.M.
Decker, INwaovam.com

Decker Chapel Road delay

The Knox County Highway Department reports work on Decker Chapel Road will be delayed one day, to today. The Decker Chapel Road was to have started yesterday. The one day delay on Decker Chapel Road could mean a delay on other paving projects. Currently, parts of Noble Avenue, 15th Street Road near Bunker Hill in Vincennes, Joseph Emison Road, and Schultz Road, are set for work on Monday. Highway Department officials will update the times for road paving projects as needed over the next week.
Carscamanofire.com

Offers accepted for surplus ambulance

Camano Fire is accepting written offers for its surplus 2009 NAVISTAR Ambulance. Offers must be submitted in writing to the Administration Office, 811 N. Sunrise Road. Best offer(s) will be considered until 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. For more information about the vehicle, visit our Surplus Equipment page: camanofire.com/news/bid-opportunities-legal-notices/#Surplus.
EnvironmentEarth 911

Recycling Mystery: Patio Furniture

Sitting outside year after year, through the blazing summer sun and the freezing winters, patio furniture has to endure a wide array of extreme conditions. Sooner or later, it’s going to wear out. But can you recycle your old patio furniture? Well, that depends on the materials used to make it.
Chapel Hill, NCtownofchapelhill.org

Chapel Hill eNews

Monday, Sept. 6, is a Town holiday. Some services will be affected. RESIDENTIAL TRASH will not be collected Sept. 6 (make-up day Wednesday, Sept. 8). CURBSIDE RECYCLING will not be affected. COMMERCIAL TRASH will not be collected Sept. 6. Monday’s trash will be collected by Wednesday, Sept. 8. ORANGE COUNTY...
Politicsbransonmo.gov

City to auction off surplus property

The City of Branson will conduct an online auction of surplus property that ends on Monday, August 30, 2021. Items up for auction include golf course maintenance equipment that is no longer needed by the City. The City has contracted with GovDeals Auction Company, a company that specializes in internet-only...
Cattaraugus County, NYTimes-Herald

State: Area unemployment rose slightly in July

Area counties saw unemployment increase in July, but rates remain almost half what they were the year before. The unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County rose by 0.1 points to 5.7% in July, the state Department of Labor reported. The rate in July 2020 was 12.4% due to COVID-19-related shutdowns. None...
Jefferson County, FLecbpublishing.com

Workshop on Aucilla Shores’ roads is Thursday

Jefferson County officials will hold a workshop this week to explore the problem of the dirt roads at the Aucilla Shores subdivision. The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in the courtroom of the main courthouse in order to accommodate the large crowd that is expected to attend.

