Surplus furniture awaits potential users at old chapel

This lovely, updated rancher style home in the charming community of Highbridge Estates is truly "move-in" ready! The front driveway entrance is beautifully defined by a split rail fence that just says, "we're home!" The updated & widened front walkway with pretty flowerbeds welcomes you into the foyer entrance! From the foyer enter into the beautiful formal living room with hardwood flooring, a gorgeous fireplace and wonderful bay window for abundant natural light! Across the hall is the light & bright dining room with hardwood flooring and a built in china cabinet! The gorgeous, updated kitchen adjoins the dining room with ceramic tile flooring; stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets with lots of storage and granite counters too! You'll love the breakfast bar with views from the front window of your picturesque front yard! There is also a side entrance door from the carport to the kitchen! Back to the foyer and down the hallway with hardwood flooring is the lovely, primary bedroom retreat with a gorgeous updated full bathroom! Two additional spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring finish the main level with an updated "retro style" full hall bathroom! The stairway to the lower level features a mid-century modern wrought iron railing! The lower level is open & spacious including an entertaining friendly recreation area (the awesome ping pong table conveys!) with a great storage closet for all your games and toys! There is also a distinctive little room/alcove with a possible reading nook or this area could also be a home/office space or even a guest bedroom! Another spacious area provides a family gathering area for relaxing, watching movies or the big game together! The lower level also has a powder room and a huge, separate room provides incredible storage, access to your laundry room, work room and utility area! The exterior of this home is BEAUTIFULLY landscaped with mature trees & flowers featuring crepe myrtles (blooming now!), a majestic magnolia tree, hydrangeas, rhododendrons, roses & more! The incredible backyard is an entertaining dream and a beautiful private retreat! The swimming pool/spa is surrounded by distinctive rock gardens and beautiful flowers all during the season! The fantastic deck (recently re-designed) provides even more entertaining space with access from the pool area or from the gated area of the carport! The backyard extends beyond the fenced pool area and a separate, side fenced yard can be a play area for children, a vegetable garden space or maybe a place for the dogs to play outside! Additional features include an invisible fence in the front yard; storage shed, updated roof and HVAC systems! Bowie has much to offer including numerous parks, minor league baseball, convenient shopping centers and more! Bowie is a convenient commute to Washington, D.C., Annapolis, Ft. Meade, and Baltimore and the MARC train is close by also! It's all here, the complete package!