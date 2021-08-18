Cancel
Deerfield Beach, FL

Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of Aug. 19

By The New Pelican Newspaper
The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a series of public meetings to reveal its plans for commuter rail stations along the Florida East Coast Railway. In Northeast Broward, the proposed station locations are at Southwest 2 Street and Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach, Martin Luther King Boulevard and Northeast 6 Street in Pompano Beach, Northeast 34 Street and Northeast 38 Street in Oakland Park, downtown Fort Lauderdale and the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. Two virtual meetings will be held Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, both at 5:30 p.m. On Aug. 31, an in-person meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5 Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Visit browardcommuterrailstudy.com to register for the virtual meetings.

The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

