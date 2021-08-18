Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of Aug. 19

The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a series of public meetings to reveal its plans for commuter rail stations along the Florida East Coast Railway. In Northeast Broward, the proposed station locations are at Southwest 2 Street and Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach, Martin Luther King Boulevard and Northeast 6 Street in Pompano Beach, Northeast 34 Street and Northeast 38 Street in Oakland Park, downtown Fort Lauderdale and the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. Two virtual meetings will be held Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, both at 5:30 p.m. On Aug. 31, an in-person meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5 Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Visit browardcommuterrailstudy.com to register for the virtual meetings.