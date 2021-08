Across the last ten seasons of Premier League football, there has been just a single campaign when none of the promoted sides went straight back down again.It is, increasingly, a battle against the odds, the financial disparity between divisions and the overdue need to balance risk and reward, which too many clubs failed to do in the preceding years.Over a 15-year period from 1999 through to 2014, an average of 1.2 teams per season were immediately relegated after a single campaign in the Premier League. Over the past six full seasons, however, it’s up to 1.43 – or...