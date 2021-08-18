2 metro Atlanta firefighters die from COVID-19 complications

The Barrow County and Hall County fire and emergency services departments are mourning the losses of two firefighters who died from COVID-19 complications.

Barrow County firefighter and EMT Tim Watson died on Sunday. Hall County firefighter Shaun Stringer died Monday.

Watson had been fighting COVID-19 complications in the ICU since July 21. Hall County fire did not say how long Stringer had been battling COVID-19.

The departments and families are not the only ones grieving the loss of a loved one. Earlier this week, Carroll County announced Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson also died from COVID-19.

Watson began working with Barrow County emergency services in 2015 and was a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran. He is survived by his wife Kimberly, their two children and his brother and two sisters.

“We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the department posted on Facebook.

Stringer served 14 years with Hall County Fire and served in the Marines before his time with the department. He leaves behind three children.

“Shaun was an amazing person. He was the best friend / brother that anyone could ask for. Shaun with is positive attitude and free spirit could put a smile on your face no matter the situation,” according to a GoFundMe set up for the Stringer family.

Visitation for Watson will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith’s Funeral Home in Winder. His funeral service will take place Thursday at 2 p.m. at Winder First Baptist Church.

The department will have a funeral procession for Watson following the service. It will start at 3:00 p.m. on Jefferson Highway, proceed towards downtown and turn right onto Candler Street to Rose Hill Cemetery.

Visitation for Stringer will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park South Funeral Home in Flowery Branch. Services will also be held at the church Friday at 2 p.m.

