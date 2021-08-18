Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barrow County, GA

2 metro Atlanta firefighters die from COVID-19 complications

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soZWj_0bVKwxJ800

The Barrow County and Hall County fire and emergency services departments are mourning the losses of two firefighters who died from COVID-19 complications.

Barrow County firefighter and EMT Tim Watson died on Sunday. Hall County firefighter Shaun Stringer died Monday.

Watson had been fighting COVID-19 complications in the ICU since July 21. Hall County fire did not say how long Stringer had been battling COVID-19.

The departments and families are not the only ones grieving the loss of a loved one. Earlier this week, Carroll County announced Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson also died from COVID-19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Watson began working with Barrow County emergency services in 2015 and was a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran. He is survived by his wife Kimberly, their two children and his brother and two sisters.

“We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the department posted on Facebook.

Stringer served 14 years with Hall County Fire and served in the Marines before his time with the department. He leaves behind three children.

“Shaun was an amazing person. He was the best friend / brother that anyone could ask for. Shaun with is positive attitude and free spirit could put a smile on your face no matter the situation,” according to a GoFundMe set up for the Stringer family.

Visitation for Watson will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith’s Funeral Home in Winder. His funeral service will take place Thursday at 2 p.m. at Winder First Baptist Church.

The department will have a funeral procession for Watson following the service. It will start at 3:00 p.m. on Jefferson Highway, proceed towards downtown and turn right onto Candler Street to Rose Hill Cemetery.

Visitation for Stringer will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park South Funeral Home in Flowery Branch. Services will also be held at the church Friday at 2 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winder, GA
Government
Barrow County, GA
Coronavirus
City
Flowery Branch, GA
Barrow County, GA
Health
City
Winder, GA
Hall County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
County
Hall County, GA
Hall County, GA
Government
Barrow County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
County
Barrow County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Covid 19#Firefighters#Rose Hill Cemetery#Emt Tim Watson#Icu#U S Army#National Guard#Marines#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Winterville, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Clarke County volunteer firefighter loses battle with COVID-19

WINTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia firefighter is the latest casualty of the growing number of COVID-19 cases spreading across the state. The city of Winterville Fire Department announced on Facebook that volunteer firefighter Richard “Ricky” Knight died shortly after 9 p.m. Monday following a battle with the virus. The fire...
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

15-year-old deaf dog rescued from Texas storm drain

ARLINGTON, Texas — Zoey had quite the weekend. The 15-year-old lab mix gave owners Andrea and Brennan Tankersley a scare when she vanished Thursday night after slipping through a gate in the family of five’s Arlington, Texas, backyard. By Saturday night, a two-day search ended joyously after a more than...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Australian state sets another high for cases

SYDNEY — Australia’s New South Wales state has recorded another new daily high of 919 coronavirus infections. It also has had two more deaths related to COVID-19. New South Wales’s previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health...
Alabama StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: Alabama woman wears space helmet to school board meeting

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama woman was not over the moon about her school district’s mask policy, so she protested by wearing a space helmet at Monday night’s meeting. The unidentified woman, who left before the Mobile County Alabama Public School System meeting ended, was part of a group of protesters who were objecting to the mask mandate in county schools caused by the coronavirus pandemic, WPMI reported.
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: Orange County latest Florida school district to require masks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another Florida school district has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff members. Officials from Orange County Public Schools, which covers much of the Orlando metropolitan area, made the decision in a Tuesday night meeting. The board decided that the policy will go into effect next week, WFTV reported. Medical exemptions will be honored, however.

Comments / 2

Community Policy