Future Cars: 2026 Jaguar XJ Isn’t What Was Originally Planned

WHY IT MATTERS: After the launch of the all-electric I-Pace, most observers assumed the next-generation XJ would also be a battery electric vehicle. Those assumptions were fueled by the failure of Jaguar's flagship to dent sales of the segment heavyweight, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But after much internal wrangling, JLR decided instead to build the next-generation XJ on the company's new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), a convergence platform shared with Land Rover that allows for mild and plug-in hybrid drivelines as well as a fully electric powertrain. Although JLR had begun testing hybrid XJ prototypes built on MLA (as seen in the spy photos here), new JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré threw the entire plan in the dumpster early this year, announcing that by 2025 every new Jaguar will be a pure electric vehicle. "Although the nameplate may be retained, the planned XJ replacement will not form part of our new, focused portfolio," he said.