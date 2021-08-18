Cancel
Los Osos, CA

Power outage impacts PG&E customers in Los Osos

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
(UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.) - PG&E officials say the cause of the outage was an equipment issue on the 1100 block of Nipomo Avenue in Los Osos.

There was no downed electrical line
(UPDATE: 11:00 a.m.) - According to PG&E there are reports of a wire down that may have caused the power outage.

PG&E officials say at around 8:30 a.m. approximately 6,700 customers in the Los Osos area lost power. More than 4,300 customers had their electricity restored by circuit switching shortly after 9:00 a.m.

The exact cause of the outage remains under investigation.

As of 11 a.m. 349 customers are without power.
Nearly 2,500 PG&E customers are without power in Los Osos and the surrounding area Wednesday morning.

According to PG&E, the outage began at around 8:30 a.m. and is impacting 2,436 customers.

KSBY has reached out to the power company to determine the cause of the outage.

Power is expected to be restored by 12:15 p.m.

