Rick Dickson drops interim title, accepts 3-year deal as Tulsa athletic director

The University of Tulsa announced Wednesday it's hanging onto Rick Dickson as its athletic director.

Dickson inked a 3-year contract with the university as its Vice President & Director of Athletics.

He had been serving as interim athletic director since former AD Derrick Gragg left the university for a position at the NCAA.

Dickson is a Tulsa native and TU graduate who had previously served as the school’s athletic director from 1990 to 1994.

“Everyone knew Rick would be an outstanding athletic director when we welcomed him back to Tulsa in 2020,” said TU President Brad Carson.

“He has exceeded our expectations on every level and is an important part of the leadership team that is creating a renewed culture of excellence across campus. I appreciate all of Rick's hard work and am pleased he has agreed to stay on and lift our sports programs to even greater heights in the coming years.”

TU sports teams won three conference championships and played for three additional league titles last season.

“Brenda and I are humbled and pleased to have returned to Tulsa working at our alma mater," Dickson says. His wife Brenda also graduated from TU.

"Always proud to call Tulsa home, we have never been prouder than this past year when the Tulsa community joined us in supporting and sustaining the university and the athletic department through a remarkable year for TU Athletics. Contributing to campus and community life are core values we all share’” said Dickson. “We look forward to this continued engagement with TU student-athletes and staff, the student body, alumni, fans and the City of Tulsa.”

