WWE, The Ringer form tag team to produce Spotify content

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- WWE and The Ringer have formed a new partnership to develop original audio content exclusively for Spotify.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, will include making existing WWE podcasts exclusive to Spotify.

The Ringer's Masked Man Show with David Shoemaker will be rebranded The Ringer Wrestling Show and Ringer founder Bill Simmons will produce a new narrative series.

Spotify Greenroom will host live conversations after major WWE pay-per-view events with the discussions later becoming podcasts for The Ringer Wrestling Show. WWE personality Evan Mack will also be releasing a new podcast titled MackMania.

The partnership will begin on Saturday as WWE presents SummerSlam where The Ringer will be ringside. A live conversation on Spotify Greenroom will take place after the event.

The Ringer, which covers sports, pop culture, politics and tech, was acquired by Spotify in 2020.

"The Ringer is the premiere destination for sports fandom, and WWE has used amazing storytelling and iconic characters to establish a global audience of loyal and passionate fans, making this partnership a perfect match," Simmons said in a statement.

"As a lifelong WWE fan, I couldn't be more excited to work with them to take a fresh perspective on their most iconic moments and superstars, and leverage Spotify's global scale to share content that we believe everyone will enjoy," he continued.