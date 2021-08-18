Cancel
We Are One Seven LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

