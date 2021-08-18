We Are One Seven LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.