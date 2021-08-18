Cancel
Win an All-Inclusive Edge Fest Music Festival Experience in Cheyenne

Cover picture for the article

94.3 The X has your chance to win the ultimate X-perience at Cheyenne's Edge Fest, featuring LP and Tai Verdes this August. So you want to hit up Cheyenne's free outdoor music festival before summer is over, but there's the drive, right? We can help! On Saturday, August 28, the Edge Fest music festival in Downtown Cheyenne returns, and we want to send you north in style — including covering some of your transportation costs, your overnight accommodations, food, drinks and more.

