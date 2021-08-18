Cancel
Bell Bank Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Ritchie Bros. Sells US$99 Million Of Equipment In Its Largest-ever Pipeline Construction Auction

Retirement auction for Barrilleaux Inc. on Aug 10 - 11 attracted 6,900+ bidders from 56 countries. HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Last week Ritchie Bros. sold US$99+ million of pipeline construction equipment in its largest-ever single-owner auction, for Barrilleaux Inc. In less than two days the company sold 3,100+ items from three Barrilleaux locations in New Mexico and Texas to thousands of online bidders from around the world.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.04 billion. The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.64 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed...

