Bell Bank Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Retirement auction for Barrilleaux Inc. on Aug 10 - 11 attracted 6,900+ bidders from 56 countries. HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Last week Ritchie Bros. sold US$99+ million of pipeline construction equipment in its largest-ever single-owner auction, for Barrilleaux Inc. In less than two days the company sold 3,100+ items from three Barrilleaux locations in New Mexico and Texas to thousands of online bidders from around the world.