Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Check Out The First Home Owned By A Woman in Missouri

By Sam
Posted by 
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Known as the Glenn House located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this house has so much history to it besides Queen Anne style. Knowing that this house was owned by a woman in the late 1800's, to me anyway, is that cool part about this house. Just looking at this house with all its original woodwork and furnishings you know that there is so much pride put in when building and maintain this house. This house (back in the day) was considered a mega mansion and we get to see what it was like for people to live in these types of grand homes. This house in particular comes with so much history.

979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Glenn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English#Magic Chef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Abandoned Psychiatric Hospital Best Place in Illinois For Ghost Hunting

Nothing says scary and haunted like an abandoned care facility, and there is one in Illinois that will just give you goose bumps. Located just outside of Ashmore, Illinois this once house was open to all that needed a place to stay, live, and eat. Built in 1916, the once poor farm has been several things throughout the years. First a poor farm, then a psychiatric hospital, a haunted house, and now the new owners has gutted the house and cleaned it out in order to make way for paranormal investigations to take place.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Some Disney Stores in Missouri and Illinois are Closing

Maybe it's not such a magical world after all as Disney has announced a new round of store closings which include a number of Missouri and Illinois locations. Yahoo! Finance shared this sad Disney news about the next stores that would be closing their doors in September. Here's the list of affected stores in our area.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

This Illinois Airbnb is Really an Old-School Arcade Museum

Airbnb's can be nice when you need to get away from it all and relax. There is one in Illinois that is also an old-school arcade museum and it looks amazing. Only In Your State recently shared an article about this very unique Illinois place. It's called Arcadia and it definitely lives up to that name. It's located in McLean, Illinois.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

The Tollways in Illinois are Really the Worst thing in the State

It's time for us all to vent some frustration on what is quite possibly the WORST thing about living in the state of Illinois, the Tollways. I just got finished going to illinoistollway.com to pay $15 in missed tolls I went through driving from Quincy, Illinois to my parents house in Crystal Lake, Illinois and back. I want nothing more than to scream from a rooftop every time I have to pay the state of Illinois that toll money. Illinois has a lot of negatives going for it when it comes to living here, the political corruption, the bad weather, the extremely high gas tax, but honestly the tollways are the worst of the worst.
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

10 Houses in Quincy That You Can Own For Under $700 a Month

If you're in a rental paying over $700 a month, you might want to look into buying one of these homes. The Quincy housing market is on fire right now, and some houses don't stay on the market very ling. If you're in a position where you can buy a house instead of paying rent, there are plenty of options right now for you. The benefits of owning instead of buying is just a good investment.
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

The Legend Behind Quincy’s City Vault Will Surprise You

Did you know Quincy have a city vault in Woodland Cemetery?. Located on South Fifth Street in Quincy, Woodland Cemetery is the oldest in Quincy. Opened in 1846 by John Wood (who is buried there) the cemetery features grave markers both small and large in nature, celebrating Victorian and Gothic Revival structures. Some of the cemetery had already existed prior to John Wood purchasing the large plot of land to expand it. Originally opening in 1825, and with the Civil War, room started running out to bury people and so John Wood purchased to large plot of land overlooking the Mississippi River. After Wood's death, he passed on the cemetery to the City of Quincy and in March of 2002 was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Spirit Halloween Has Found A New Home in Quincy

Last month when all the other Spirit Halloween locations were opening up, Quincy's locution was not on the list until now. Just announced on the Spirit Halloween "find a store" page, they have found a new home in Quincy. They will be located in the former Dress Barn clothing store within the Quincy Town Center. There is no official opening date it just says coming soon, but with Halloween around the corner I am sure they are going to do everything they can to open as soon as possible.
Hannibal, MOPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

One of Hannibal’s Iconic Homes is For Sale

This is your chance to own one of Hannibal's iconic homes that comes with a ton of history. The Garth Mansion in Hannibal is for sale for $1.975 million and already have dropped in price from $500,000. Sitting on 36-acres of land the property includes three cottages, 6-bedrooms, 6.4-bathrooms, and a ton of Hannibal's history. Built in 1871 by John Garth (one of the closest friends to Mark Twain), he purchased a large plot of farm property after returning from New York. The house recently has been used as a bed & breakfast, and has been rated one of the best B & Bs in Missouri by Tripadvisor.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Did you know that Missouri is Home to the National WW1 Museum?

I have been to the National World War 2 Museum in New Orleans, but I had no idea there was a National World War 1 Museum, or that it was located right here in Missouri!. I have been a history buff my whole life, and when it comes to American history, I try to consume as much of it as humanly possible. I have long told friends and family that the reason to go to New Orleans is NOT for the Mardi Gras, or the Bourbon St. partying BUT for the National World War 2 Museum. It is a brilliant museum that does such a wonderful job honoring the men and women who lost their lives, while also telling you the complete story of WW2.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Don’t Complain: 7 Reasons Why You’re Lucky To Live in Illinois

Gas is high, taxes are high, and the roads are (well let’s be honest) crap, but there are a few things that make Illinois a lucky place to live. Food, history, architecture, sports, and did I mention food. See I'm a half glass full type of gal, always looking for the positive in things, when there is negative all around. Illinois has Michael Jordan, tenderloins, deep dish pizza, (ugh and I guess I have to mention) the World Series Champions Chicago Cubs.
Real EstatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

This $5.4 Million Missouri Castle Has a Movie Theater Too

This 5-bedroom and 11-bathroom house is a dream home, especially if you love going to the movies. All I can think of when I see pictures of this house is King Arthur and from the photos you can see why. The outside looks like a castle, the kitchen table looks like his round table, but the movie theatre may not fit into his era, but that shouldn't stop you from watching all the King Arthur movies out there. The 15,800 square foot home is listed for $5.4 million in the St. Louis area, you just have to wonder if it belongs to a St. Louis Cardinal.
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Quincy Airbnb is A DC Comics Fan Dream

There's a Batman theme Airbnb that all fans of either Batman or just comic books in general need to know about. Listed on the Airbnb website for just $50 a night, this Airbnb is full-load with its own Bat Signal, comic book toys and collectables, and just about everything painted in dark colors. It's almost like you’re entering the Batcave, minus the bats of course.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Watch Lucky Missouri Dudes Find a Dumpster Full of Donuts

You can file this under "you know you're having a good day when". A new video share captures the moment some very lucky Missouri dudes found a dumpster full of donuts. This apparently happened near Springfield, Missouri which is more than a coincidence in my opinion. I'll explain later in this article. First things first. Here's how the geniuses explained how this happened:
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Community Foundation Hands Out $169,524 in Grants

A number of area non-profit organizations benefit from grants handed out Tuesday by the Community Foundation of West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri. A total of forty non-profits were awarded nearly $170-thousand dollars through the Community Foundation’s Competitive Grant Program. The grant money came from 48 different endowment funds administered...
KidsPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Can You Help Find These 7 Missing Missouri & Illinois Kids?

Help find these missing children from Missouri and Illinois. Every time I see a missing children's flyer on Facebook, my heart sinks. I hope I never have to image what that feeling is like not knowing where your child is. In recent months, several areal children from the Tri-States' have gone missing, and getting their information out and having the community look for them is more important than ever. These missing children have all vanished within the year, so there is still time to make sure we get these faces out and try and find them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy