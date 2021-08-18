Page County Public Health offering COVID booster shot clinics

(Clarinda) -- COVID booster shots are available to Page County residents meeting certain criteria. Page County Public Health is offering a clinic this Saturday from 10 a.m.-to-1p.m., at the county's public health office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Officials say Moderna vaccines, only, are available to anyone needing their first or second shot, and anyone who qualifies for a third dosage. Earlier this week, the CDC’s Independent Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine following their initial two-dose vaccination series.