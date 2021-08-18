Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Page County, IA

Page County Public Health offering COVID booster shot clinics

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- COVID booster shots are available to Page County residents meeting certain criteria. Page County Public Health is offering a clinic this Saturday from 10 a.m.-to-1p.m., at the county's public health office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Officials say Moderna vaccines, only, are available to anyone needing their first or second shot, and anyone who qualifies for a third dosage. Earlier this week, the CDC’s Independent Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine following their initial two-dose vaccination series.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Clarinda, IA
Government
City
Clarinda, IA
Page County, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
Page County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
Page County, IA
Health
County
Page County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Immunosuppressive Drugs#Covid#Page County Public Health#Cdc#Digeorge Syndrome#Antimetabolites#Tnf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy