Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Old Navy won't keep women's plus-size clothing in a separate section

By By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business
WTHI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Navy will end its practice of separate plus-size sections for women's clothing in stores and online and begin offering all of its women's apparel in sizes 0 to 30. The move comes as online fashion brands such as Eloquii, Dia & Co., Elvi and Torrid gain success targeting younger shoppers looking for a more inclusive range of clothing sizes than retailers have offered in the past. Traditional retailers such as Target, Nike and Nordstrom have also broadened their size options. Part of that is because Lane Bryant, a specialty retailer for plus-size styles, has closed more than 200 stores in recent years, opening up a void in the market.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plus Size Clothing#Clothing Sizes#Eloquii Dia Co#Torrid#Target#Nike#Nordstrom#Gap#Change Org#Old Navy#Npd Group#Globaldata Retail#For Old Navy#Loft#Stylesage#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelHuffingtonPost

Why Old Navy's Attempts At Size Inclusivity Aren't Good Enough

Last week, Old Navy announced its new BODEQUALITY initiative, which it says “democratizes the shopping experience for women of all sizes.” This is set to go into effect Aug. 30, according to the press release, and will make Old Navy the “first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity.”
ApparelRetail Wire

Has Old Navy charted a course for all retail to follow on plus-sizes?

Size and price equality: Old Navy said it has become the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles with consistent pricing across the range. While Old Navy has been carrying plus sizes since 2004, sizes only ranged from zero to 18, or extra small to XXL in outlet sizing, according to WWD. Online, only about 30 percent of women’s apparel assortments were similarly available in plus-sizes.
Posted by
Andrew Alvarez

Black-owned plus-size clothing shops in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - In the past, the plus-size model has always been hard to find. Different from now, you can find quite a lot of places for plus-size clothing. Atlanta is one of those places, it offers several black-owned plus-size clothing shops for people around the region.
Apparelinputmag.com

Urban Outfitters is launching a thrifting app to rival Depop and Poshmark

Urban Outfitters is seeking to compete with Poshmark and Depop as it launches its own app for secondhand clothing. The corporation is set to release Nuuly Thrift for iPhones this fall, the Wall Street Journal reports. Sellers will be able to list clothing from any brand while Urban Outfitters collects...
Shoppingromper.com

ATTN: Toys "R" Us Is Making A Comeback In Stores & Online

When Toys “R” Us was liquidated in 2018, generations of kids, including a lot of grown-up ones, felt melancholy nostalgia for the store that had been a part of their childhood. Trips there felt special, and just looking at the logo is likely to make one burst into song. (“I don’t wanna grow up/I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid!) But good news, Toys “R” Us Kids! After shuttering its two remaining U.S. stores earlier this year, Toys “R” Us is coming back, thanks to a new partnership with Macy’s.
ApparelPosted by
Indy100

The 10 best online plus size clothing stores

Shopping for clothes online can be a crapshoot. Without the ability to try something on, it’s hard to know how it will fit and make you feel about yourself, and plus size shoppers have limited options, making for a more difficult time. Despite the average American woman falling somewhere between and 14 and 16 in standard American sizing, companies often don’t accommodate for those buyers and thus narrow the market for where to look when seeking out hip, stylish looks in a size 12 and up. We asked several plus size influencers, writers, and real shoppers to sound off about...
RetailFortune

Old Navy’s plus-size strategy could provide a roadmap for other retailers

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Malala Yousafzai reflects on Afghanistan and the Taliban, golf gets closer to equal pay, and Old Navy presents a roadmap for how retailers can serve plus-size shoppers. Have a great Thursday. - The plus-size opportunity. For years now, consumers have been trying to convince clothing companies...
ApparelSun-Journal

Old Navy tries to normalize plus-size apparel in growth push

At the end of 2018, Old Navy’s top executive, Sonia Syngal, told her merchandising team to rethink the brand’s plus-size department. Almost nothing was off limits. “I want you to figure out plus,” Alison Partridge Stickney, the retailer’s head of women’s merchandising, said in recounting her conversation with Syngal. “It made sense. The market data tells you there’s this opportunity. Obviously, we were missing something.”
ApparelFast Company

Old Navy is overhauling how it designs clothes. Here’s why

For decades, fashion brands have been focused on thin consumers. That’s started to slowly shift over the past few years, thanks to designers like Christian Siriano and models like Ashley Graham. But still, the needs of the plus-size consumer are from mainstream, and the shopping experience is often marginalized. Old...
ApparelPosted by
Teen Vogue

Old Navy’s BODEQUALITY Prioritizes Size-Inclusivity and Price Parity

Old Navy is doing more than just expanding its plus-size range. After three years of extensive research and planning, the retailer is launching its BODEQUALITY initiative in an effort to normalize size-inclusivity across the board, finally giving curvy shoppers the options and space they have always deserved. Unveiled on August...
ApparelCosmopolitan

Old Navy's New BODEQUALITY Initiative Is Completely Reimagining Size-Inclusive Shopping

If you've ever shopped at a store in person or online (sooo, that's pretty much everybody?!), it's apparent that many shoppers are left out when it comes to finding clothes for all bodies. Even if customers looking for larger sizes do find something, many times, it's in a totally different section, leading to a feeling of exclusion and alienation. Well, Old Navy heard this feedback loud and clear, and with all the info the retailer gathered, it announced on Wednesday a new, better way forward called BODEQUALITY.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Old Navy Is Redefining What Plus Size Shopping Looks Like

Alison Partridge Stickney, Head of Women’s and Maternity Merchandising at Old Navy, is beaming as she explains how the last three years have culminated in BODEQUALITY. The initiative promises that, come August 20, every garment in the Old Navy women’s section will be available online and in store in sizes 0-28 (with size 30 being available exclusively online) in the same styles, for the same price, completely integrated into the existing women’s section. “It’s simple, right? If more than half of women in America are plus size, we now have clothes for all of them,” Stickney says. That’s right —Old Navy will no longer have a plus size section, because the entire store will be integrated to make for seamless shopping, regardless of size. The feat will make Old Navy the first business of this scale to guarantee true size-inclusivity across it’s 1200 stores (and yes, that includes international stores as well).

Comments / 0

Community Policy