Court grants temporary restraining order after vaccine agreement reached

KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
Three students who filed suit against the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Louisiana campus have won a temporary restraining order against the college, the News-Star reports.

The medical college, better known as VCOM, is restrained from mandating the three students get vaccinated as a condition for their enrollment as well as retaliating against the students for their lawsuit filing, the newspaper reports.

The ruling comes after the school had already agreed to allow the students to enroll without being vaccinated under a religious exemption. The three had sought the restraining order before that decision by VCOM was made, the newspaper reports.

To read the full story, click here .

A temporary restraining order is just that, temporary. It is generally granted when one person in a dispute believes they will suffer harm that can't be fixed if something is allowed to happen. Generally, a temporary restraining order is followed by a hearing during which the court decides if the order should be made permanent.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to strike down a college vaccine mandate. You can read about that here .

