Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.