Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iwn#Investment Management#Group Insurance#Nysearca#Iwn#Sec#First Premier Bank#Adv#Ishares Trust Russel 2000#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy