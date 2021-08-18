Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $991,350.83

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $991,350.83 and approximately $34,678.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.