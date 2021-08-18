Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tokeland, WA

Tokeland Woodfest draws big crowds

By Dan Hammock
Posted by 
The Daily World
The Daily World
 7 days ago

Tokeland was the center of the South Beach universe on Saturday as people packed the 2021 Woodfest at the Tokeland Hotel.

Everyone agreed, from the time it opened Saturday morning, turnout was even greater than any other year they could remember.

Earl Davis, local artist and cultural programs director for the Shoalwater Bay Tribe, said in his years of coming to and participating in the festival, it was the most crowded he could remember Saturday. He had a booth this year featuring his intricate native-themed wallhangings and his custom cornhole boards.

Volunteers working the Tokeland-North Cove Chamber of Commerce booth remarked it was packed with visitors throughout the day, particularly morning to mid-day.

Live chain saw carving exhibitions roared throughout the day. Jeffrey Michael Samudosky worked on one of his signature octopus carvings in the afternoon, not far from his booth featuring his intricate work.

One newcomer to the show was Luke Gumaelius of Los Osos, California. Working on a live carving, he said he’d been made aware of the festival by local family members and decided to check it out. He said he was blown away by how friendly and laid back the locals were and how well-attended the festival was. He went so far as to say Tokeland is the only other place he could imagine living in other than his native town, located on Morro Bay on California’s Central Coast.

There were numerous returning favorites at the show, including Josh Blewitt with his huge wood spheres, including a new unfinished one he had at the show. Jeffrey Uitto was of course there with his large, elaborate driftwood sculptures. Metal artist Yosef Adams drew a crowd with his work, including a large piece of Han Solo frozen in carbonite and a chain octopus piece hanging alongside it. Rick Wilcox of Drift N Stuff had several new pieces created for the how, incorporating driftwood pieces with glass fishing floats.

It was a family affair for John and Robin Gumaelius. John had one of his first ever wood carvings on display, along with his and Robin’s elaborate clay creations. One of their daughters was showing her handmade jewelry, a son had his own works on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oi3E_0bVKtUwO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xypdl_0bVKtUwO00

DAN HAMMOCK | THE DAILY WORLD Sculpture artist Luke Gumaelius got word from local family about the Tokeland Woodfest and traveled north from his home in Los Osos, Calif., to participate this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQ4NN_0bVKtUwO00

DAN HAMMOCK | THE DAILY WORLD Tokeland metal artist Yoseph Adams’ booth drew a crowd, as usual, at Saturday’s Tokeland Woodfest.

DAN HAMMOCK | THE DAILY WORLD Jeffrey Michael Samudosky of JMS Wood Sculpture works on an octopus piece at the Tokeland Woodfest Saturday.

Comments / 0

The Daily World

The Daily World

Aberdeen, WA
746
Followers
40
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tokeland, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Beach#Volunteers#The Shoalwater Bay Tribe#Drift N Stuff#Jms Wood Sculpture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy