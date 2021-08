Okay, this review is going to kick off doing something every self-respecting writer worth their weight in paper products and bathtub gin should hate. Something even the worst journalism professor at the worst ‘Upstairs Journalism College’ would advise against. Something that should be avoided as fervently as possible, at all times and at all costs. But, let’s run through that yellow light even though there’s a cop in the rearview, eh? Let's quote their bio.