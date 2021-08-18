Cancel
OKC Thunder miss out on Christmas day game, what it means for the franchise

By Rylan Stiles
Cover picture for the articleThe OKC Thunder used to be a staple of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. Routinely being pegged for the event year in and year out, helping the franchise become a global brand. Since the Thunder move to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2008, the team has played nine times in the NBA’s marquee event. The team will head into their third straight season without a Christmas Day game, what does that mean for the OKC Thunder?

