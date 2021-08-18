Omaha Man Pleads Not Guilty to Fatal Mason City Pedestrian Crash
(Mason City, IA) — A man from Omaha is pleading not guilty to a drunken driving crash in Mason City that left a pedestrian dead. Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Rathfon is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of 62-year-old Dawn Merrick of Mason City. Police say Rathfon was driving drunk when he hit Merrick in a Fleet Farm parking lot June 8th and she died in the hospital a couple days later. The criminal complaint says a breath test show Rathfon’s blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit in Iowa. His trial is scheduled for September 21st in Cerro Gordo County.
