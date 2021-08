FENTON, MI – It was a year ago that Jeff Setzke began preparing for the departure of the best senior class he had ever coached at Fenton. Setzke didn’t want to be caught short-handed with an inexperienced team in 2021 so he brought up four sophomores and five freshman to the varsity in order to have them ready to replace a group of seniors that ended up leading Fenton to an unbeaten regular season.