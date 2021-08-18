13-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting From Vehicle In Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Police in Cedar Rapids say a 13-year-old boy is under arrest for shooting at a home from a vehicle. Officers responded to several gunshots in an alley late Tuesday night and saw an SUV with no headlights. The vehicle was stopped and the juvenile passenger was taken into custody for discharging a firearm at an occupied residence and possession of drugs. A handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from the SUV. The 20-year-old driver was cited for unsafe entry onto a roadway and failure to use headlamps. Investigators say there were several bullet holes in the home, but no injuries were reported.