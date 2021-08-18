Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

13-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting From Vehicle In Cedar Rapids

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0bVKsj3M00

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Police in Cedar Rapids say a 13-year-old boy is under arrest for shooting at a home from a vehicle. Officers responded to several gunshots in an alley late Tuesday night and saw an SUV with no headlights. The vehicle was stopped and the juvenile passenger was taken into custody for discharging a firearm at an occupied residence and possession of drugs. A handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from the SUV. The 20-year-old driver was cited for unsafe entry onto a roadway and failure to use headlamps. Investigators say there were several bullet holes in the home, but no injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Des Moines Woman On Bank Robbery Charges

(Des Moines, IA) — Police say a 32-year-old Des Moines woman entered a U-S Bank downtown location Monday morning at about 10:00 a-m and handed an employee a note saying she was robbing the branch. After getting some cash, Kari Martin left. Des Moines police say they got a tip about her location three hours later. They found her at a motel at 7:00 p-m and took her into custody. Martin is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of robbery in the second degree.
Lake Park, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

1 Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Murder of Lake Park Woman

(Spirit Lake, IA) — One of two suspects accused in the death of a Lake Park woman last December claims he’s innocent. Twenty-four-year-old Justice Bernston pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of 25-year-old Angel Bastman in Dickinson County court Monday. The judge scheduled Bernston’s trial to begin September 21st. Twenty-six-year-old Allison Decker remains jailed on one-million dollars bond in Bastman’s homicide. Her body was found in her Lake Park home on December 22md, 2020, but investigators haven’t said how Bastman was killed.
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrests Nine People on Drug and Other Charges

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine people on drug charges from August 2 through August 22. On Sunday, Mills County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the stop, deputies conducted a probable cause search resulting in the recovery of a handgun with a 50 round magazine and marijuana. The male driver, 18-year old Kyrell Deshawn Wells, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and carrying weapons. Wells was also flagged as a known gang member on probation out of Nebraska.
Sioux City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

One dead, one in custody after shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — One person is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting in Sioux City. Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 21st Street. Authorities did not immediately release many details about the shooting. The names of the victim and the suspect were not immediately released Sunday.
Monona County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

2 charged with copper thefts that caused power outages

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — Two people have been charged with stealing copper from electrical substations in northwest Iowa, which authorities say caused several power outages and thousands of dollars in damage. Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt said in a news release that 40-year-old Craig Keller, of Onawa, Iowa, and 30-year-old Whitney Reynek, of Tekamah, Nebraska, were arrested Monday. Monona County authorities received numerous calls on Saturday about fires at electrical substations in the western half of the county. Utility workers discovered someone had removed copper from grounding rods in the substations. Pratt estimated it will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair the damage.
Council Bluffs, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Update: Charges Filed in Council Bluffs Shooting Involving 4th Judicial District High-Risk unit Officer and Parole Violators

(Council Bluffs) The 4th Judicial District Correctional Officer who was involved in a shooting with parole violators Brandon Hines and Kelsey Hanna in Council Bluffs on Friday, August 20, 2021, is identified as Officer Mike Brown. Officer Brown is on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation. Officer Brown had eight years of prior law enforcement experience before joining the Department of Correction in July 2021. Officer Brown was released from the hospital on Friday evening and is recovering at home from his injuries.
Fort Dodge, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man Who Killed Fort Dodge Pastor Sentenced To Life In Prison

(Fort Dodge, IA) — A man who killed a Fort Dodge pastor two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison. Joshua Pendleton was convicted of first-degree murder in April. Prosecutors told the court the Reverend Al Henderson was found unresponsive outside St. Paul Lutheran Church. Investigators say Pendleton attacked the 64-year-old Henderson after he was told to stop entering the building. The trial was delayed several times as the court addressed Pendleton’s mental health issues. The family says he has been diagnosed as schizophrenic.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports five arrests. James Erickson, 33 of Atlantic was arrested on August 20th on Cass County Warrants for Possession of Controlled Substance (meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Reckless Use of Fire or Explosives. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
Red Oak, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 33-year old Lucas Bogart of Red Oak on Sunday in the 600 block of N. 6th Street for OWI, 1st Offense. Officer’s transported Bogart to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Council Bluffs, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Prosecutor Blames Poor Police Work For Acquittal

(Council Bluffs, IA) — The prosecutor says poor police work is to blame for the acquittal of a man who had been accused of killing his sister more than two decades ago. Fifty-two-year-old Matt Kennedy was facing a first-degree murder charge after his arrest in Montana last October. His sister, 22-year-old Kimberly Ratliff, was found dead in a car in January 1999. Her throat had been slit. Pottawatomie County Attorney Matt Wilber says the state’s case was hurt by the lack of police work done when the victim died. Interviews were conducted or recorded soon after the crime occurred and Ratliff’s car disappeared from the Council Bluffs impound lot about 15 years ago and has never been recovered.
Red Oak, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Two-Vehicle Crash in Red Oak

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon. Police stated the accident happened at around 4:56 p.m. at W. Washington Avenue and N. Broadway Streets. According to the report, a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year old Cayden Gillespie of Red Oak failed to yield...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Fremont County

(Fremont Co.) A Shenandoah man died in a motorcycle accident in Fremont County Sunday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 40-year-old Ric West-Lytle was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson XL1200S eastbound on Highway 2, just west of 278th Avenue, and for unknown reasons the motorcycle entered into the westbound lane and entered into the north ditch. The motorcycle flipped several times before coming to rest in the ditch. Ric West-Lytle was thrown from the motorcycle.
Adair County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on warrants. Scott William Richard Funke, 45, of Grimes, was arrested August 18th on two warrants for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. Zachery Taylor Stream, 32, of Des Moines, was arrested August 20th on...
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. Kyrell Deshawn Wells, 18, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Sunday for Controlled Substance Violation and Dangerous Weapon used in a Crime. Bond was set at $5,000. Bret Phillip Samuelson, 49, of Nebraska City, Nebraska, was arrested Saturday for Driving While...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DNR Seeking Information On CR Tubing Accident

(Des Moines) The Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau is asking again for any tips or information related to a tubing incident on Cedar River at Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids on August 15th. The D-N-R says 38-year-old Richard Burns of Cedar Rapids was towing 41-year-old Isaac Blazek of Cedar Rapids on a tube. The tube hit a pontoon parked onshore around 2:00 p-m. Blazek suffered serious injuries but continues to be in stable condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Anyone with any information related to this incident is urged to call D-N-R Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (319) 350-2863.
Glenwood, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood man transported to the hospital following a motorcycle accident

(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man was transported to the hospital following a motorcycle accident on Saturday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says James Petersen, 62, was driving a 2021 BMW south on 221st when an unknown incident took place. Petersen left the roadway on his motorcycle, entered a yard, and broke through a barb wire fence. Upon arrival, Petersen was laying on his back at the corner fence pole and on top of the broken barb wire. The motorcycle was a short distance from him lying on its side.
Council Bluffs, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Casey Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine and Firearm Offenses

(Council Bluffs) A Casey man, Dale Lee Waldroupe, age 36, was sentenced on August 19 by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger to 150 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to Drug Trafficking. His term of imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release. According to court documents, Waldroupe pleaded guilty to the methamphetamine and firearm offenses in March of 2021.
Council Bluffs, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DCI Investigates Shooting Incident involving Officer’s and Parole Violators

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department and the DCI investigate a shooting incident between the High-Risk Police Unit and two suspects wanted on warrants. Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Officer’s spotted the two wanted suspects identified as Kelsey Hanna and Brandon Hines leaving a house and entering a black Ford SUV near 27th Street and Avenue G in Council Bluffs. The officers attempted to stop Hines and Hanna from leaving the area.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Office announces graduation of Jacob Reynolds from Iowa Law Enforcement Academy

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the graduation of Jacob Reynolds from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy’s 298th Basic Class. The commencement was held August 20th, 2021 at the Valley Church in West Des Moines. During the ceremony Reynolds was recognized for his shooting proficiency, earning the Top Shot award or the award for the graduate with the highest shooting scores. Jacob is a 2016 graduate of Griswold High School and currently resides in Griswold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy