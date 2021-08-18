Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC
Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
