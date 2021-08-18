Flash flooding possible, as scattered storms continue today through Thursday

Showers and storms are moving through Dallas-Fort Worth with locally heavy rain that could lead to high water in some areas. Please keep an eye on radar and be careful out on the roads.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for part of North Texas until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Flash flooding will be the main concern throughout the day. Remember do not drive over flooded roadways, so turn around if you come to water on the road.

Flash Flood Warning for Palo Pinto & Eastland County until 1 PM.

Flood Advisory for Dallas, Denton and Tarrant Counties until 1 PM.

Keep an eye on radar today because of a couple rounds of rain. You can check wfaa.com/radar for a live look at the conditions where you live.

Back to School

It's back to school now for most of North Texas and this week will be pretty great for August standards.

The rain will help keep the temperatures down across North Texas.

Today

Recess

Scattered showers will continue to be a problem for North Texas through the lunch hour and early afternoon. We will start to see the showers and storms break up and move east later in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up into the lower 80s. The locations that see the heavier rain will stay cooler until the rain moves out.

Heading home/afternoon carpool

Temps will be below normal! Highs will top out in the middle 80s when normal highs this time of year are in the upper 90s.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will be much lower as you head out to pick up the kiddos.

Rest of the week

Thursday will have a chance for rain, but coverage will be less than the last few days. It will not be a washout, but there will likely be rain somewhere in North Texas during the day.

Thanks to the unsettled weather pattern and rain chances, that will help keep temps below normal again on Thursday. Rain chances go down as we head into the weekend and this will allow temperatures to go up back to August standards.