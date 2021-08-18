Cancel
Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

By Emily Schoerning
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

