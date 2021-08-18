Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives $51.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAg Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Research Analysts#Moving Average#Royal Bank Of Canada#Aggzf#Marketbeat#National Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy