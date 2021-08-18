Cancel
Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

