Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.