Telcoin Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $994.09 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.