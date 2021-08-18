Axne Urges Governor Reynolds to Use Federal Funds for COVID Testing in Schools
(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne is urging Governor Kim Reynolds to utilize federal funds for COVID testing in schools that the state rejected earlier this year. Axne sent a letter to the governor asking her to deploy all available resources to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the classroom. The Iowa Department of Public Health declined to utilize more than 95-million dollars in CDC funding for the ELC reopening schools program in April. Axne said “additional resources, such as those from the CDC, would allow schools to do more testing, identify who may have COVID-19, and better protect kids, teachers, and parents from COVID-19.”
Comments / 0