Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

By Matthew Jenks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

