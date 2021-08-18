Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Two injured in separate Tuesday night shootings in Grand Rapids

13 ON YOUR SIDE
 6 days ago
Separate shootings in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening left two men injured, police say.

The first shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Pastiche Drive SE near Eastern Avenue SE. Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Dan Adams said the victim of that shooting also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear if the shootings are connected. Adams said the victims were able to provide very little information.

GRPD is currently investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

