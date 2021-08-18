Cancel
Five Rebels named to SEC Soccer preseason watch list

By David Johnson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Returning virtually the entire roster from last season's talented squad, five Ole Miss soccer players have been named to the SEC Preseason Watchlist, announced by the conference office. Channing Foster, Molly Martin, Sydney Michalak, Ashley Orkus and Haleigh Stackpole all appeared on the watchlist for the...

