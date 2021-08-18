Cancel
Weather

FORECAST: PM storms expected each day

By Derek Beasley
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
FORECAST:

High pressure aloft will keep an easterly flow over the area through the end of the week. This means daily PM storm chances through Friday and into the weekend. Expect highs in the 90s with heat index values topping 100° each afternoon. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. Expect the same into the weekend with hot afternoons with relief coming from late day storms.

Next week will see a continuation of easterly flow and scattered PM storms with the highest chances near the coast. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring Grace & Henri. Get the latest information HERE

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

