Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

PCSD looks for gunman who invaded Nina Drive home

By Phil Villarreal
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ah5Zx_0bVKrXNJ00

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a gunman who is connected to an Aug. 3 home invasion.

According to the department, a man robbed a home in the 5000 block of North Nina Drive.

The man shot through a back sliding glass door, hen held one of the residents at gunpoint. He stole a bicycle from the home and rode away.

The man is inhis 20s or 30s, has facial hair and has tattoos on his right arm.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

The original version of this story had an incorrect date of the home invasion.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 3

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nina#Drive Home#Pcsd#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy