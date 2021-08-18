PCSD looks for gunman who invaded Nina Drive home
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a gunman who is connected to an Aug. 3 home invasion.
According to the department, a man robbed a home in the 5000 block of North Nina Drive.
The man shot through a back sliding glass door, hen held one of the residents at gunpoint. He stole a bicycle from the home and rode away.
The man is inhis 20s or 30s, has facial hair and has tattoos on his right arm.
Those with information should call 88-CRIME.
The original version of this story had an incorrect date of the home invasion.
