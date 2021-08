It was a little surprising to me to learn that after 12 seasons on TV’s No. 1 comedy The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco had never received an Emmy nomination for it, or for any other show in her career that includes her breakthrough sitcom 8 Simple Rules opposite John Ritter. Well now the Television Academy has finally recognized her versatile talents and she has not one but two nominations for her hit HBO Max comedy mystery series The Flight Attendant. Cuoco is up not only for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series but also as a producer in the Outstanding Comedy Series category for the series, which garnered nine Emmy nominations in total for its first season. Not bad.