This Forgotten Teen Titans Special Is Dominating Streaming

The mega-stacked super team of young heroes is back in a new season of Titans. The show outlived DC’s flagship streaming service, launched in 2018, and Season 3 debuts on HBO Max — DC’s new streaming sanctuary save for a handful of CW shows still stockpiled by Netflix — on August 12th. Titans is an action soap opera somewhere between Marvel’s Defenders universe on Netflix and the Arrowverse on the CW. While fans wait with bated breath for the return of Marvel’s Daredevil starring Charlie Cox, Titans may be the closest substitute to the action-packed, dimly lit, cinematic stylings of that Netflix Marvel show. The world at stake in Titans is a rich realization of DC’s comic book mythology. The dark and striking drama weaves characters and story arcs from across the DC universe into its narrative. While the ensemble cast gets a chance to shine, the story revolves around Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) following his bitter departure from his role as Bruce Wayne’s (Iain Glen) ward. As he copes with the trauma of his violent childhood, he’s called to aid a girl whose very being is under siege by darkness from another dimension. As their allies assemble, Dick decides to try and train them as a team—a project he’d previously attempted in San Francisco with a squad of sidekicks to the Justice League.
