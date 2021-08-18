This Forgotten Teen Titans Special Is Dominating Streaming

Raven, from Teen Titans has always been a dynamic character whose development throughout the show captivated fans of the series. Raven is one of the main members of the Teen Titans along with Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg. Together they help fight crime in Jump City. Raven is a half-demon, half-human from the parallel universe of Azarath. She is one of the five founding members of the Teen Titans. She usually appears throughout the series in her signature navy cloak. She is more on the quiet side and rarely shows emotions. Her maturity shows throughout the series in various instances where she offers her other members advice. Raven tends to stay calm even in intense situation, for the most part. If she lets her emotions get the best of her than her powers can become erratic. Which is why she tends to restrain her emotions and keep herself distant from the other members of the Titans. Even when they desperately try to get close to her.